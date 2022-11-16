Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ONE WORD OR ONE LETTER
(e.g., What letter does not appear in the name of any U.S. state? Answer: “Q.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What state has the letter “z” in its name?
Answer________
2. In what sport is a shuttlecock used?
Answer________
3. What color is the center line on an ice-hockey rink?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the only country name that begins with “O”?
Answer________
5. Alphabetically, which is the first of the Seven Dwarfs?
Answer________
6. This device that is used to lift a car is also the first name of a man.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This process is involved in the making of beer and wine in which sugars are converted to alcohol.
Answer________
8. By what name were the Babylonian terraced, pyramid-shaped temple towers known?
Answer________
9. With what type of handgun were the Nazis identified?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arizona. 2. Badminton. 3. Red. 4. Oman. 5. Bashful. 6. Jack. 7. Fermentation. 8. Ziggurats. 9. Luger.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.