Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ONE-WORD BEATLES SONGS
Each answer is a one-word song title by the Beatles. A clue and the number of letters are provided. (e.g., A bird with black plumage. (9) Answer: “Blackbird.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Assistance, aid. (4)
Answer________
2. The day before today. (9)
Answer________
3. A female child. (4)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. An entity, an object. (9)
Answer________
5. Someone who collects money for the government. (6)
Answer________
6. For the reason that. (7)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To remain in readiness or expectation. (4)
Answer________
8. A day of origin. (8)
Answer________
9. The first name of a president’s wife. (8)
Answer________
Answers
1. “Help.” 2. “Yesterday.” 3. “Girl.” 4. “Something.” 5. “Taxman.” 6. “Because.” 7. “Wait.” 8. “Birthday.” 9. “Michelle” (Obama).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
