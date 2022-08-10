Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ONE-WORD BEATLES SONGS

Each answer is a one-word song title by the Beatles. A clue and the number of letters are provided. (e.g., A bird with black plumage. (9) Answer: “Blackbird.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Assistance, aid. (4)

Answer________

2. The day before today. (9)

Answer________

3. A female child. (4)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. An entity, an object. (9)

Answer________

5. Someone who collects money for the government. (6)

Answer________

6. For the reason that. (7)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. To remain in readiness or expectation. (4)

Answer________

8. A day of origin. (8)

Answer________

9. The first name of a president’s wife. (8)

Answer________

Answers

1. “Help.” 2. “Yesterday.” 3. “Girl.” 4. “Something.” 5. “Taxman.” 6. “Because.” 7. “Wait.” 8. “Birthday.” 9. “Michelle” (Obama).

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

