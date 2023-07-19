Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STRINGED MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS
(e.g., The name sounds the same as a word for an untruthful person. Answer: Lyre.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It is sometimes known as a “fiddle.”
Answer________
2. It usually has six strings and is played by strumming or plucking.
Answer________
3. Angels are associated with this stringed instrument.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Pablo Casals is associated with this instrument.
Answer________
5. This instrument is mentioned in the song, “Oh! Susanna.”
Answer________
6. Tiny Tim played this instrument and sang “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Song title: “When _____ Played.”
Answer________
8. Ravi Shankar taught George Harrison how to play this instrument.
Answer________
9. Don Giovanni plays this instrument in a Mozart opera.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Violin. 2. Guitar. 3. Harp. 4. Cello. 5. Banjo. 6. Ukulele. 7. Bouzoukis. 8. Sitar. 9. Mandolin.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.