Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: STRINGED MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS

(e.g., The name sounds the same as a word for an untruthful person. Answer: Lyre.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. It is sometimes known as a “fiddle.”

Answer________

2. It usually has six strings and is played by strumming or plucking.

Answer________

3. Angels are associated with this stringed instrument.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Pablo Casals is associated with this instrument.

Answer________

5. This instrument is mentioned in the song, “Oh! Susanna.”

Answer________

6. Tiny Tim played this instrument and sang “Tiptoe Through the Tulips.”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Song title: “When _____ Played.”

Answer________

8. Ravi Shankar taught George Harrison how to play this instrument.

Answer________

9. Don Giovanni plays this instrument in a Mozart opera.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Violin. 2. Guitar. 3. Harp. 4. Cello. 5. Banjo. 6. Ukulele. 7. Bouzoukis. 8. Sitar. 9. Mandolin.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

