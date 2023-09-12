Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE ARCTIC
(e.g., What animal is known by any of the terms: "snowy," "polar," "white" or "Arctic"? Answer: Owl or fox.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This animal is the world's biggest land carnivore.
Answer________
2. This type of shelter is often made using blocks of ice or snow.
Answer________
3. It is a misconception that ___ commit mass suicide when they migrate by jumping off cliffs.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the name of the natural light display in the Arctic sky?
Answer________
5. What is the term for the fat around the body of a whale or seal?
Answer________
6. What term is preferred to "Eskimo" when referring to people?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Name the largest and northernmost territory of Canada.
Answer________
8. Who led the first expedition to successfully traverse the Northwest Passage?
Answer________
9. This Russian city is 67 miles from the border with Norway and 113 miles from the Finnish border.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Polar bear. 2. Igloo. 3. Lemmings. 4. Northern lights (aurora borealis) or polar lights (aurora polaris). 5. Blubber. 6. Inuit (Inuk, singular). 7. Nunavut. 8. Roald Amundsen. 9. Murmansk.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.