Subject: MUST-SEE FILMS
You are provided with excerpts from Jeremy Arnold’s “The Essential 52 Must-See Movies,” including the year of the film. Identify the film. (e.g., “Three American servicemen face difficulties readjusting to civilian life,” 1946. Answer: “The Best Years of Our Lives.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “A spoiled Southern belle fights to save her Georgian plantation,” 1939.
2. “A movie director captures a gigantic ape,” 1933.
3. “A reporter attempts to determine the meaning of a once-powerful newspaper tycoon’s dying words,” 1941.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “An American nightclub owner is torn between love and duty when his former flame re-enters his life,” 1942.
5. “A white lawyer in a small Alabama town defends a Black man,” 1962.
6. “British army officer ... helps lead the Arab revolt against the Ottoman Turks,” 1962.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “A photographer with a broken leg spies on his neighbor,” 1954.
8. “A longshoreman faces pressure to testify against a powerful corrupt union boss,” 1954.
9. “A family in 1903 St. Louis faces the possibility of a move to New York,” 1944.
ANSWERS: 1. “Gone with the Wind.” 2. “King Kong.” 3. “Citizen Kane.” 4. “Casablanca.” 5. “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 6. “Lawrence of Arabia.” 7. “Rear Window.” 8. “On the Waterfront.” 9. “Meet Me in St. Louis.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
