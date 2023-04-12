Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE 10 CANADIAN PROVINCES
(e.g., The name of this province is Latin for "New Scotland." Answer: Nova Scotia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which province is an island?
Answer________
2. Which is the largest province in total land area?
Answer________
3. Which is the most populous province?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Name the most easterly province.
Answer________
5. The most westerly of the three prairie provinces.
Answer________
6. Its capital and largest city is Winnipeg.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The only province with both English and French as its official languages.
Answer________
8. Along with Alberta, it is one of the two landlocked provinces.
Answer________
9. The westernmost province.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Prince Edward Island. 2. Quebec. 3. Ontario. 4. Newfoundland and Labrador. 5. Alberta. 6. Manitoba. 7. New Brunswick. 8. Saskatchewan. 9. British Columbia.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.