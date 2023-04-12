Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THE 10 CANADIAN PROVINCES

(e.g., The name of this province is Latin for "New Scotland." Answer: Nova Scotia.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Which province is an island?

Answer________

2. Which is the largest province in total land area?

Answer________

3. Which is the most populous province?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Name the most easterly province.

Answer________

5. The most westerly of the three prairie provinces.

Answer________

6. Its capital and largest city is Winnipeg.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The only province with both English and French as its official languages.

Answer________

8. Along with Alberta, it is one of the two landlocked provinces.

Answer________

9. The westernmost province.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Prince Edward Island. 2. Quebec. 3. Ontario. 4. Newfoundland and Labrador. 5. Alberta. 6. Manitoba. 7. New Brunswick. 8. Saskatchewan. 9. British Columbia.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

