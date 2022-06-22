Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALEXANDER THE GREAT
(e.g., He was king of what ancient Greek kingdom? Answer: Macedon.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Name any one year in which Alexander lived.
Answer________
2. He was tutored by this Greek philosopher until the age of 16.
Answer________
3. Why did he succeed his father at age 20 in 356 B.C.?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Alexander defeated King Darius III and conquered this empire.
Answer________
5. In 326 B.C., he invaded this “country.”
Answer________
6. Why did Alexander eventually stop his advance and turn back?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Alexander died in this city, which he had planned to make his capital.
Answer________
8. How many full siblings did Alexander have?
Answer________
9. Where is the largest city named after him?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. 356 B.C. – 323 B.C. 2. Aristotle. 3. His father (Philip II) was assassinated. 4. Persian Empire (Achaemenid Empire). 5. India (present-day Afghanistan and Pakistan). 6. His troops were exhausted and homesick. 7. Babylon. 8. One (a sister named Cleopatra). 9. Alexandria, Egypt.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
