Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SOUND
(e.g., This sound is often heard from a happy cat. Answer: Purr.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Repetition of a sound by reflection of sound waves from a surface.
Answer________
2. Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer starred in this 1965 film.
Answer________
3. Riddle/koan: What is the sound of one hand ____?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is cacophony?
Answer________
5. Simon & Garfunkel had a big hit with this song about “sound.”
Answer________
6. You want to get the best ____ for your buck.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A dish of cabbage and potatoes fried together.
Answer________
8. The sound made when a bell rings out or a loud burst of laughter.
Answer________
9. The name of an inlet of the North Pacific in northwestern Washington State.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Echo. 2. “The Sound of Music.” 3. Clapping. 4. An unpleasant mixture of loud sounds. 5. “The Sound of Silence.” 6. Bang. 7. Bubble and squeak. 8. Peal. 9. Puget Sound.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
