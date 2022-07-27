Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LOVE
Each answer contains “love.” (e.g., These small African parrots are noted for showing affection for their mates. Answer: Lovebirds.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What word represents a score of zero in tennis?
Answer________
2. Provide the next five words of the marriage vow: “... in sickness and in health ...”
Answer________
3. Two-word term for excess fat around the waistline.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This song by the Beatles begins with “Love, love, love.”
Answer________
5. Who was Aphrodite?
Answer________
6. Andy Williams sang, “Where do I begin to tell the story of how great a love can be.” Which film is the song associated with?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What play by Shakespeare has “Love” in the title?
Answer________
8. What question precedes the romantic poem words “Let me count the ways”?
Answer________
9. This 1994 biographical film is about the life of composer Ludwig van Beethoven.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Love. 2. To love and to cherish. 3. Love handles. 4. “All You Need Is Love.” 5. The Greek goddess of Love and Beauty. 6. “Love Story.” 7. “Love’s Labour’s Lost.” 8. “How do I love thee?” 9. “Immortal Beloved.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
