Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TWO-WORD COUNTRY NAMES

Provide the second word of the country’s name as it is commonly used. (e.g., Czech ____. Answer: Republic.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Saudi ____

Answer________

2. Sri ____

Answer________

3. Costa ____

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. South ____

Answer________

5. North ____

Answer________

6. Dominican ____

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. New ___

Answer________

8. Sierra ____

Answer________

9. East ____

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Arabia. 2. Lanka. 3. Rica. 4. Korea, Africa or Sudan. 5. Korea or Macedonia. 6. Republic. 7. Zealand. 8. Leone. 9. Timor.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

