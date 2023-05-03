Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TWO-WORD COUNTRY NAMES
Provide the second word of the country’s name as it is commonly used. (e.g., Czech ____. Answer: Republic.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Saudi ____
Answer________
2. Sri ____
Answer________
3. Costa ____
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. South ____
Answer________
5. North ____
Answer________
6. Dominican ____
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. New ___
Answer________
8. Sierra ____
Answer________
9. East ____
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arabia. 2. Lanka. 3. Rica. 4. Korea, Africa or Sudan. 5. Korea or Macedonia. 6. Republic. 7. Zealand. 8. Leone. 9. Timor.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
