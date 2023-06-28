Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "AND" COUNTRIES
Each answer is a one-word country name that contains "and." (e.g., Bangkok is this nation's capital. Answer: Thailand.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It borders Sweden, Norway and Russia.
2. It is informally known as Holland.
3. It is also known as Eire.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A European country consisting of 26 cantons.
5. Its flag consists of two horizontal stripes. The upper one white, the lower one red.
6. More than half of this European island country's population lives in its capital city area.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The most densely populated mainland African country.
8. A land-locked country on the Iberian Peninsula.
9. Its southern part includes a large part of Lake Victoria.
ANSWERS: 1. Finland. 2. Netherlands. 3. Ireland. 4. Switzerland. 5. Poland. 6. Iceland. 7. Rwanda. 8. Andorra. 9. Uganda.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
