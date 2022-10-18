Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: HISTORY

(e.g., The expedition of Hernan Cortes led to the fall of this empire. Answer: Aztec Empire.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. He crossed the Alps with war elephants.

Answer________

2. Who did Catherine Howard marry in 1540?

Answer________

3. During what war did the Charge of the Light Brigade take place?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. In 1836, this San Antonio mission fell to Mexican forces.

Answer________

5. William Bligh suffered a mutiny while commanding this ship.

Answer________

6. Anne Sullivan was her teacher.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Anne Boleyn was the mother of which queen?

Answer________

8. Janet Yellen was the first woman to head this U.S. central banking system.

Answer________

9. Legend tells us that "Peeping Tom" was peeping at this woman.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Hannibal. 2. King Henry VIII. 3. Crimean War. 4. The Alamo. 5. HMS Bounty. 6. Helen Keller. 7. Queen Elizabeth I. 8. The Federal Reserve. 9. Lady Godiva.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you