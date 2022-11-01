Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MOVIE OCCUPATIONS
(e.g., In "Lust for Life," Kirk Douglas portrayed an _____. Answer: Artist.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. In "To Sir, with Love," Sidney Poitier played a _____.
Answer________
2. In "High Noon," Gary Cooper played a _____.
Answer________
3. In "Marty," Ernest Borgnine played a _____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In "Rocky," Burgess Meredith portrayed a ______.
Answer________
5. In "Driving Miss Daisy," Morgan Freeman portrayed a ______.
Answer________
6. In "The Hustler," Paul Newman portrayed a ______.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. In "Philadelphia," Denzel Washington depicted a _____.
Answer________
8. In "The Paper Chase," John Houseman depicted a _____.
Answer________
9. In "Phantom Thread," Daniel Day-Lewis depicted a _____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Teacher. 2. Marshal (sheriff). 3. Butcher. 4. Trainer (boxing trainer). 5. Chauffeur. 6. Pool hustler. 7. Lawyer (attorney). 8. University professor (law). 9. Fashion designer (haute couture dressmaker).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
