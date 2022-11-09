Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MR. AND MISTER
Identify the Mr. or Mister. (e.g., The title of a TV show about a talking horse. Answer: "Mister Ed.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. An advertising logo of Planters with a top hat, a monocle and a cane.
Answer________
2. Nickname of baseball star Reggie Jackson.
Answer________
3. Inept character played by Rowan Atkinson.
Answer________
4. A colorful character in the game of Clue.
Answer________
5. Tom Hanks played him in the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. You attach ears, eyes, nose and mouth to this toy.
Answer________
7. Bob Dylan sang, "Hey, ____, play a song for me."
Answer________
8. Brand name of an all-purpose cleaner.
Answer________
9. Comedy film title: "_____ Rings the Bell."
Answer________
10. He is known for his role in the TV series "The A-Team."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. He is a romantic interest of Elizabeth Bennet.
Answer________
12. Brand name of an automatic kitchen machine once promoted by Joe DiMaggio.
Answer________
13. Wealthy, nearsighted cartoon character voiced by Jim Backus.
Answer________
14. "Star Trek" character portrayed by Leonard Nimoy.
Answer________
15. Song in which Bobby Vinton sings, "Wish I had someone to call on the phone."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mr. Peanut. 2. "Mr. October." 3. "Mr. Bean." 4. Mr. Green. 5. "Mr. Rogers." 6. Mr. Potato Head. 7. "Mr. Tambourine Man." 8. Mr. Clean. 9. "Mr. Belvedere." 10. "Mr. T." 11. Mr. Darcy. 12. Mr. Coffee. 13. Mr. Magoo. 14. Mr. Spock. 15. "Mr. Lonely."
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
