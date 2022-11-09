Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MR. AND MISTER

Identify the Mr. or Mister. (e.g., The title of a TV show about a talking horse. Answer: "Mister Ed.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. An advertising logo of Planters with a top hat, a monocle and a cane.

Answer________

2. Nickname of baseball star Reggie Jackson.

Answer________

3. Inept character played by Rowan Atkinson.

Answer________

4. A colorful character in the game of Clue.

Answer________

5. Tom Hanks played him in the film "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. You attach ears, eyes, nose and mouth to this toy.

Answer________

7. Bob Dylan sang, "Hey, ____, play a song for me."

Answer________

8. Brand name of an all-purpose cleaner.

Answer________

9. Comedy film title: "_____ Rings the Bell."

Answer________

10. He is known for his role in the TV series "The A-Team."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. He is a romantic interest of Elizabeth Bennet.

Answer________

12. Brand name of an automatic kitchen machine once promoted by Joe DiMaggio.

Answer________

13. Wealthy, nearsighted cartoon character voiced by Jim Backus.

Answer________

14. "Star Trek" character portrayed by Leonard Nimoy.

Answer________

15. Song in which Bobby Vinton sings, "Wish I had someone to call on the phone."

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Mr. Peanut. 2. "Mr. October." 3. "Mr. Bean." 4. Mr. Green. 5. "Mr. Rogers." 6. Mr. Potato Head. 7. "Mr. Tambourine Man." 8. Mr. Clean. 9. "Mr. Belvedere." 10. "Mr. T." 11. Mr. Darcy. 12. Mr. Coffee. 13. Mr. Magoo. 14. Mr. Spock. 15. "Mr. Lonely."

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

