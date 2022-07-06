Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-WORD LITERARY TITLES
Provide the third word of the title. (e.g., “In Cold _____” by Truman Capote. Answer: Blood.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Crime and_____” by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Answer________
2. “Brave New ____” by Aldous Huxley
Answer________
3. “The Great _____” by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Answer________
4. “The Book _____” by Markus Zusak
Answer________
5. “On the ____” by Jack Kerouac
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “Waiting for _____” by Samuel Beckett
Answer________
7. “Of Human _____” by W. Somerset Maugham
Answer________
8. “Out of____” by Karen Blixen
Answer________
9. “Heart of _____” by Joseph Conrad
Answer________
10. “Flowers for _____” by Daniel Keyes
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “To the _____” by Virginia Woolf
Answer________
12. “Jonathan Livingston _____” by Richard Bach
Answer________
13. “Lady Windermere’s _____” by Oscar Wilde
Answer________
14. “Our Mutual ______” by Charles Dickens
Answer________
15. “Death in _____” by Thomas Mann
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Punishment. 2. World. 3. Gatsby. 4. Thief. 5. Road. 6. Godot. 7. Bondage. 8. Africa. 9. Darkness. 10. Algernon. 11. Lighthouse. 12. Seagull. 13. Fan. 14. Friend. 15.Venice.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
