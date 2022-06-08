Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE HIGHEST
Name the highest in each category. (e.g., Elected political office in the United States. Answer: President.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Elected political office in the United Kingdom.
Answer________
2. Position in the Roman Catholic Church.
Answer________
3. Most expensive property in the game of Monopoly.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Most powerful chess piece.
Answer________
5. Highest standard poker hand.
Answer________
6. The highest ranked suit in a game of bridge.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Highest possible score in a cribbage hand.
Answer________
8. Highest numbered iron in golf.
Answer________
9. Highest number you will see as a Roman numeral.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Prime minister. 2. Pope. 3. Boardwalk. 4. Queen. 5. Royal flush. 6. Spades. 7. 29. 8.Nine iron 9. 3,999 (MMMCMXCIX).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
