Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.