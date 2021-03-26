Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COUNTRY NAMES
(e.g., What is the first country alphabetically? Answer: Afghanistan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What country is known as “The Emerald Isle”?
Answer________
2. What country is indicated by the letters UAE?
Answer________
3. Provide two seven-letter names that end in “land.”
Answer________
4. Which two countries have identical spellings except for the last letter?
Answer________
5. Name two of the three country names that begin with “F.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. What country is nicknamed “India’s Teardrop”?
Answer________
7. Name two countries with names that begin with “Z.”
Answer________
8. Name two other six-letter names that contain the letter “z.”
Answer________
9. The only country name that begins with “W.”
Answer________
10. Name two countries in which every second letter is an “a.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Based on area, what is the largest country with a name that both starts and ends with “a”?
Answer________
12. Name five other countries with one-word names that start and end with “a.”
Answer________
13. What country has a name that begins with “O”?
Answer________
14. What country has a name that starts with “Q”?
Answer________
15. What is the last country in an alphabetical list?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ireland. 2. United Arab Emirates. 3. Finland, Ireland, Iceland (Holland). 4. Iran, Iraq. 5. France, Finland, Fiji. 6. Sri Lanka. 7. Zambia, Zimbabwe. 8. Belize, Brazil. 9. Wales. 10. Canada, Panama, Japan, Qatar. 11. Australia. 12. Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Austria. 13. Oman. 14. Qatar. 15. Zimbabwe.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
