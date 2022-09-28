Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT WORD?
Each answer is a single word that starts with either “A” or “B.” (e.g., What word is formed by the first, third and fifth letters of the alphabet written in sequence? Answer: Ace.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What word is normally spoken at the end of a Christian prayer?
Answer________
2. What word can refer to a tree covering or the sound made by a dog?
Answer________
3. What word can mean a body part, a chair part or part of a sea?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What four-letter word meaning “poet” is often applied to Shakespeare?
Answer________
5. What word can follow the words “sugar,” “punch” and “soup” to produce the name of a household item?
Answer________
6. What word is a combination of “Bombay” and “Hollywood”?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. For what word did the “Scarlet Letter” stand?
Answer________
8. In the NATO phonetic alphabet, what word is used for the letter “B”?
Answer________
9. What five-letter word means “a characteristic language of a particular group”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Amen. 2. Bark. 3. Arm. 4. Bard. 5. Bowl. 6. Bollywood. 7. Adultery. 8. Bravo. 9. Argot.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
