Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ONE-WORD LEGAL TERMS

(e.g., A document that says you must come to a court of law to give information. Answer: Subpoena.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Malicious burning to destroy property.

Answer________

2. The decision of a jury on the matter submitted to it in trial.

Answer________

3. The crime of causing someone's death illegally but without intending to.

Answer________

4. The criminal offense of making false statements under oath.

Answer________

5. Having more than one spouse at a time.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. The crime of stealing personal property; theft.

Answer________

7. Helping your country's enemies or trying to destroy your country's government.

Answer________

8. The legal right to have control over the work of a writer, artist, musician, etc.

Answer________

9. An official statement accusing someone of committing a crime.

Answer________

10. A formal request for a court of law to change its decision.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. A supplement to a will.

Answer________

12. A document giving authority to act for another.

Answer________

13. A document granting an inventor sole rights to an invention.

Answer________

14. Words falsely spoken that damage the reputation of another.

Answer________

15. The illegal act of writing things about someone that are not true.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Arson. 2. Verdict. 3. Manslaughter. 4. Perjury. 5. Polygamy. 6. Larceny. 7. Treason. 8. Copyright. 9. Charge. 10. Appeal. 11. Codicil. 12. Proxy. 13. Patent. 14. Slander. 15. Libel.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

