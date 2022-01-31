Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ONE-WORD LEGAL TERMS
(e.g., A document that says you must come to a court of law to give information. Answer: Subpoena.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Malicious burning to destroy property.
Answer________
2. The decision of a jury on the matter submitted to it in trial.
Answer________
3. The crime of causing someone's death illegally but without intending to.
Answer________
4. The criminal offense of making false statements under oath.
Answer________
5. Having more than one spouse at a time.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The crime of stealing personal property; theft.
Answer________
7. Helping your country's enemies or trying to destroy your country's government.
Answer________
8. The legal right to have control over the work of a writer, artist, musician, etc.
Answer________
9. An official statement accusing someone of committing a crime.
Answer________
10. A formal request for a court of law to change its decision.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. A supplement to a will.
Answer________
12. A document giving authority to act for another.
Answer________
13. A document granting an inventor sole rights to an invention.
Answer________
14. Words falsely spoken that damage the reputation of another.
Answer________
15. The illegal act of writing things about someone that are not true.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Arson. 2. Verdict. 3. Manslaughter. 4. Perjury. 5. Polygamy. 6. Larceny. 7. Treason. 8. Copyright. 9. Charge. 10. Appeal. 11. Codicil. 12. Proxy. 13. Patent. 14. Slander. 15. Libel.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
