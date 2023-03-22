Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: EXECUTIONS
Name the person who was executed. (e.g., Religious leader crucified on the order of Pontius Pilate. Answer: Jesus.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. French heroine and miliary leader who was tried for heresy and burned at the stake.
Answer________
2. English king who wore two shirts at his beheading lest people think he shivered from fear.
Answer________
3. Either of Henry VIII's wives who were beheaded for adultery.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Christian saint believed to have been crucified upside down.
Answer________
5. Nazi found guilty of war crimes and executed by hanging in Israel in 1962.
Answer________
6. He was executed for refusing to accept Henry VIII as leader of the church.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Public Accuser" during the French Revolution who was guillotined.
Answer________
8. Exotic dancer executed by firing squad for being a spy for Germany during World War I.
Answer________
9. Athenian philosopher who was poisoned with hemlock on charges of impiety and corrupting the youth.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Joan of Arc. 2. Charles I. 3. Anne Boleyn, Catherine Howard. 4. Peter the Apostle. 5. Adolf Eichmann. 6. Sir Thomas More. 7. Maximilien Robespierre. 8. Mata Hari. 9. Socrates.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
