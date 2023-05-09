Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 7-LETTER COUNTRIES
Each answer is the name of a seven-letter country that ends in "ia." The capital city is provided. (e.g., Tunis. Answer: Tunisia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Vienna
Answer________
2. La Paz
Answer________
3. Bucharest
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Algiers
Answer________
5. Tirana
Answer________
6. Zabreg
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Tallinn
Answer________
8. Mogadishu
Answer________
9. Monrovia
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Austria. 2. Bolivia. 3. Romania. 4. Algeria. 5. Albania. 6. Croatia. 7. Estonia. 8. Somalia. 9. Liberia.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
