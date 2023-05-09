Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: 7-LETTER COUNTRIES

Each answer is the name of a seven-letter country that ends in "ia." The capital city is provided. (e.g., Tunis. Answer: Tunisia.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Vienna

Answer________

2. La Paz

Answer________

3. Bucharest

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Algiers

Answer________

5. Tirana

Answer________

6. Zabreg

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Tallinn

Answer________

8. Mogadishu

Answer________

9. Monrovia

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Austria. 2. Bolivia. 3. Romania. 4. Algeria. 5. Albania. 6. Croatia. 7. Estonia. 8. Somalia. 9. Liberia.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

