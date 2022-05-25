Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: PHILOSOPHY

(e.g., Karl Marx called it “the opium of the people.” Answer: Religion.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Name the three “stars” of the famous Greek philosophers.

2. This famous theorem concerns the sides of a right-angle triangle.

3. Translate Descartes’ maxim “Cogito, ergo sum.”

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This branch of philosophy is concerned with the study of reason.

5. The opposite of determinism is this two-word phrase.

6. It’s the doctrine that pleasure is the highest good.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. This branch of philosophy is concerned with actions and behavior of man in society.

8. Immanuel Kant published “Critique of Practical ____.”

9. The study of the origin and nature of the universe.

ANSWERS: 1. Socrates, Plato, Aristotle. 2. Pythagorean theorem. 3. I think, therefore I am. 4. Logic. 5. Free will. 6. Hedonism. 7. Ethics. 8. Reason. 9. Cosmology.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

