Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PHILOSOPHY
(e.g., Karl Marx called it “the opium of the people.” Answer: Religion.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Name the three “stars” of the famous Greek philosophers.
Answer________
2. This famous theorem concerns the sides of a right-angle triangle.
Answer________
3. Translate Descartes’ maxim “Cogito, ergo sum.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This branch of philosophy is concerned with the study of reason.
Answer________
5. The opposite of determinism is this two-word phrase.
Answer________
6. It’s the doctrine that pleasure is the highest good.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This branch of philosophy is concerned with actions and behavior of man in society.
Answer________
8. Immanuel Kant published “Critique of Practical ____.”
Answer________
9. The study of the origin and nature of the universe.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Socrates, Plato, Aristotle. 2. Pythagorean theorem. 3. I think, therefore I am. 4. Logic. 5. Free will. 6. Hedonism. 7. Ethics. 8. Reason. 9. Cosmology.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.