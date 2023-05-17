Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COMPUTERS
Each answer is one word. (e.g., Nations get their own domain extension. What is Canada's? Answer: ca.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A computer language that sounds like a coffee.
Answer________
2. This search engine popularized the company of the same name.
Answer________
3. The name of this programming language stands for "Beginners' All-purpose Symbolic Instruction Code."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This is a separate document or file that is included and sent with an email.
Answer________
5. Household term for the background color or pattern that you can put on your computer screen.
Answer________
6. A packet of data used to identify the user or track their access to the server.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Software such as a virus that is designed to damage or destroy information on a computer.
Answer________
8. A device or software that prevents entering a system illegally and stealing information or causing damage.
Answer________
9. This system allows computers in the same building to communicate with each other.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Java. 2. Google. 3. BASIC. 4. Attachment. 5. Wallpaper. 6. Cookies. 7. Malware. 8. Firewall. 9. LAN (local area network).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
