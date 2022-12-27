Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IN which COUNTRY?
In which country is the site or landmark located? (e.g., Colosseum. Answer: Italy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Space Needle
Answer________
2. Parthenon
Answer________
3. Machu Picchu
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Christ the Redeemer
Answer________
5. Table Mountain
Answer________
6. Brandenburg Gate
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Burj Khalifa
Answer________
8. Hagia Sophia
Answer________
9. Angkor Wat
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. United States. 2. Greece. 3. Peru. 4. Brazil. 5. South Africa. 6. Germany. 7. United Arab Emirates (UAE). 8. Turkey. 9. Cambodia.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
