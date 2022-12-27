Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: IN which COUNTRY?

In which country is the site or landmark located? (e.g., Colosseum. Answer: Italy.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Space Needle

2. Parthenon

3. Machu Picchu

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Christ the Redeemer

5. Table Mountain

6. Brandenburg Gate

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Burj Khalifa

8. Hagia Sophia

9. Angkor Wat

ANSWERS: 1. United States. 2. Greece. 3. Peru. 4. Brazil. 5. South Africa. 6. Germany. 7. United Arab Emirates (UAE). 8. Turkey. 9. Cambodia.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

