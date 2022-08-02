Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SPORTS TERMS

What sport uses the three terms? (e.g., Butt, quiver, fletching. Answer: Archery.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Ace, advantage, love

Answer________

2. Bunker, bogey, away

Answer________

3. Blitz, down, fumble

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Deke, backhander, boarding

Answer________

5. Air ball, dribble, dunk

Answer________

6. Header, punt, cross

Answer________

Ph.D. LEVEL

7. Wicket, over, bowler

Answer________

8. Turkey, spare, pin

Answer________

9. Flick, shuttlecock, lunge

Answer________

Answers: 1. Tennis. 2. Golf. 3. Football (American). 4. Ice hockey. 5. Basketball. 6. Soccer. 7. Cricket. 8. Bowling. 9. Badminton.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor;

15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

