Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS TERMS
What sport uses the three terms? (e.g., Butt, quiver, fletching. Answer: Archery.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Ace, advantage, love
Answer________
2. Bunker, bogey, away
Answer________
3. Blitz, down, fumble
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Deke, backhander, boarding
Answer________
5. Air ball, dribble, dunk
Answer________
6. Header, punt, cross
Answer________
Ph.D. LEVEL
7. Wicket, over, bowler
Answer________
8. Turkey, spare, pin
Answer________
9. Flick, shuttlecock, lunge
Answer________
Answers: 1. Tennis. 2. Golf. 3. Football (American). 4. Ice hockey. 5. Basketball. 6. Soccer. 7. Cricket. 8. Bowling. 9. Badminton.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor;
15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
