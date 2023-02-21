Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CLASSIC LYRICS
Use one word to complete the song lyric. (e.g., "_____, here I come, right back where I started from." Answer: California.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Oh, give me a home, where the ____ roam."
Answer________
2. "Well, I come from Alabama with a ____ on my knee."
Answer________
3. "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine, you make me happy when skies are ____."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "Can't you hear the captain shouting, '____, blow your horn.'"
Answer________
5. "Nothing could be finer than to be in _____ in the morning."
Answer________
6. "Stand beside her and guide her, through the night with the light from ____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "You are lost and gone forever, dreadful sorrow, _____."
Answer________
8. "He don't plant tators, he don't plant _____."
Answer________
9. "Chicks and ducks and geese better scurry, when I take you out in the _____."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Buffalo. 2. Banjo. 3. Gray. 4. Dinah. 5. Carolina. 6. Above. 7. Clementine. 8. Cotton. 9. Surrey.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
