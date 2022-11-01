ACROSS
1 Transparent
6 Discard
11 Tips
16 Cod and Canaveral
21 Blue __ Mountains
22 Letter after eta
23 Turn inside out
24 "Staying __"
25 Seraph
26 Fervor
27 Radio, TV, etc.
28 Vetoed
29 Kind of garden
30 The "I"
31 __ tide
33 Merry
35 Work unit
36 Straying
39 Unnecessary
43 Annex
44 Something caustic
45 Clergyman
47 Fistfight
49 Understand
51 Winds
54 Hayes or Asimov
57 Single-celled creature
59 Rant and __
63 Arab garment
64 Powerful boat
66 Thailand, once
68 Therefore
69 Inter __
70 Forbidden thing (Hyph.)
72 Univ. degree
74 Woodwind
76 Nobleman
78 Opening
79 Pollux or Arcturus (2 wds.)
82 Diamond or Armstrong
84 Contract's undoing
86 Cut
87 Ignore
89 Walked on
91 Japanese drama
92 Pale
93 Cease
95 Scot's garment
97 Greensward
99 Seize
101 Forefoot
104 Poetic preposition
106 Recess
108 Soapstone
110 Filled to the gills
114 Fearless
117 Witches' concoction
119 Skunk bear
121 Marco __
122 Secular
124 Sign gas
126 Fare at luaus
127 "Quickly!"
128 Lazily
129 Town in New Mexico
131 Gray wolf
133 Scot's cap
135 SLC cager
136 __ majesty
137 Prized
139 Chortle
141 Genus of geese
143 Caviar
145 Money substitute
147 Heavy hammer
149 Distress call letters
152 Taxi
154 Pause
157 Off-color
161 Recipe meas.
162 Fitzgerald the singer
164 Ice mass at sea
165 Schumer or Winehouse
167 Twosome
168 Florida city
170 Footless creatures
173 Texas landmark
175 __ John's bread
177 Of a grain
178 Auto type
179 Might
180 Handle
181 Array
182 Popular taste
183 Scandinavian
184 Moneylending
DOWN
1 Jalopy
2 Passenger ship
3 __ Rice Burroughs
4 Grow old
5 Kinsman (Abbr.)
6 For men only
7 Greek personification of time
8 Scarlet
9 Make expiation
10 Reduced
11 Poster paint
12 "__ Got a Secret"
13 Directed
14 Math branch
15 Hackneyed
16 Taper
17 __ Baba
18 Screen-image element
19 All
20 Rushlike plant
30 And so forth
32 Priest's vestment
34 Seaweed
37 Exist
38 Aerie
40 Notable times
41 Idem
42 Cussed
46 Dance garment
48 Licit
50 Rubbish
51 Criminal groups
52 Bubbling hot
53 Hawaiian porch
55 Melody
56 City in France
58 Metalloid element
60 Let
61 Stringed instrument
62 Consumed
65 __ and downs
67 Encounter
71 Former
73 Cold and wet
75 Grime
77 Aquatic bird
80 Singing voice
81 Destroy
83 Boor
85 Stage
88 Shapeless mass
90 Sketch
94 Distribute cards
96 Rent
98 Failure
100 Taverns
101 Part of the eye
102 Battery terminal
103 Room dividers
105 Lasso
107 Boat part
109 Provide garments for
111 "__ Andronicus"
112 Related maternally
113 Hinder
115 Entrance area
116 Clock faces
118 Steel or Shetland
120 By way of
123 Upholstered piece
125 Sports org.
130 Withered
132 Eject
134 "The Gift of the __"
137 Stew meat
138 Break up
140 Glistened
142 Bird bill
144 "__ Eleven"
146 Cap-a- __
148 Arid
149 Tolerated
150 Movie award
151 Outpouring
153 Explosion
155 Captures
156 Radiant
158 Parting word
159 Of the moon
160 Daft
163 Mimic
166 "Encore!"
169 French article
171 Pindaric
172 Rather or Levy
174 Solemn fear
175 R-V link
176 "__ longa ..."
