Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ANAGRAMS

Provide the requested anagram. (e.g., Use the letters in “inch” to make the name of a body part. Answer: Chin.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Use “cheap” to make the name of a fruit.

Answer________

2. Use “hasten” to make the name of a capital city.

Answer________

3. Use “valid” to make the name of a drug.

Answer________

4. Use “stare” to make the name of a flower.

Answer________

5. Use “face” to make a word meaning a small restaurant.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Use “canoe” to make a word for a body of water.

Answer________

7. Use “strait” to make the name of a profession.

Answer________

8. Use “ample” to make the name of a tree.

Answer________

9. Use “cried” to make the name of a beverage.

Answer________

10. Use “chain” to make the name of a country.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Use “garbed” to make the name of a small mammal.

Answer________

12. Use “regalia” to make the name of a country in Africa.

Answer________

13. Use “heart” to make the name of a planet.

Answer________

14. Use “below” to make the name of a body part.

Answer________

15. Use “impart” to make the name of a body part.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Peach. 2. Athens. 3. Advil. 4. Aster. 5. Cafe. 6. Ocean. 7. Artist. 8. Maple. 9. Cider. 10. China. 11. Badger. 12. Algeria. 13. Earth. 14. Elbow. 15. Armpit.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

