Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: "Y" IN THE MIDDLE

Each answer is a five-letter word with "y" in the middle. Fill in the blank. (e.g., Cairo is the capital of ____. Answer: Egypt.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. He is the _____ of the city.

Answer________

2. I like your _____.

Answer________

3. I can't think of a ____ for "orange."

Answer________

4. The prince received a _____ welcome.

Answer________

5. _____ it won't rain; I'm not sure.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. A ____ is a narrow boat like a canoe.

Answer________

7. The shirt is made of ______, not nylon.

Answer________

8. Let the ____ beware.

Answer________

9. The top _____ of the cake was chocolate.

Answer________

10. A male kangaroo is a buck, and a female is a ______.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. The lovers kept their midnight _____ in the park.

Answer________

12. The explorers gazed down into the gaping _____.

Answer________

13. Leave your muddy boots in the _____ when you come in.

Answer________

14. The church's ____ was the final resting place for the minister.

Answer________

15. The boat was moored in a _____ in Louisiana.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Mayor. 2. Style. 3. Rhyme. 4. Royal. 5. Maybe. 6. Kayak. 7. Rayon. 8. Buyer. 9. Layer. 10. Flyer. 11. Tryst. 12. Abyss. 13. Foyer. 14. Crypt. 15. Bayou.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

