Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "Y" IN THE MIDDLE
Each answer is a five-letter word with "y" in the middle. Fill in the blank. (e.g., Cairo is the capital of ____. Answer: Egypt.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He is the _____ of the city.
Answer________
2. I like your _____.
Answer________
3. I can't think of a ____ for "orange."
Answer________
4. The prince received a _____ welcome.
Answer________
5. _____ it won't rain; I'm not sure.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. A ____ is a narrow boat like a canoe.
Answer________
7. The shirt is made of ______, not nylon.
Answer________
8. Let the ____ beware.
Answer________
9. The top _____ of the cake was chocolate.
Answer________
10. A male kangaroo is a buck, and a female is a ______.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. The lovers kept their midnight _____ in the park.
Answer________
12. The explorers gazed down into the gaping _____.
Answer________
13. Leave your muddy boots in the _____ when you come in.
Answer________
14. The church's ____ was the final resting place for the minister.
Answer________
15. The boat was moored in a _____ in Louisiana.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Mayor. 2. Style. 3. Rhyme. 4. Royal. 5. Maybe. 6. Kayak. 7. Rayon. 8. Buyer. 9. Layer. 10. Flyer. 11. Tryst. 12. Abyss. 13. Foyer. 14. Crypt. 15. Bayou.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
