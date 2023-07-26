Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPOONERISMS (SLIPS OF THE TONGUE)
Provide what was intended. (e.g., It will tease my ears. Answer: It will ease my tears.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It was a lack of pies.
2. He wanted to rent a flock of bats.
3. The Boy Scout was fighting a liar.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The teacher said I had tasted two worms.
5. It’s roaring pain.
6. Please stop chipping the flannel.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The professor said, “You hissed my mystery lecture.”
8. The ship’s mission was to wave the sails.
9. I found a nosey little cook.
ANSWERS: 1. It was a pack of lies. 2. He wanted to rent a block of flats. 3. The Boy Scout was lighting a fire. 4. The teacher said I had wasted two terms. 5. It’s pouring rain. 6. Please stop flipping the channel. 7. The professor said, “You missed my history lecture.” 8. The ship’s mission was to save the whales. 9. I found a cozy little nook.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
