Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FOOD
(e.g., For what do the letters “KFC” stand? Answer: Kentucky Fried Chicken.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Term for ice cream composed of three flavors: vanilla, chocolate and strawberry.
Answer________
2. What is the favorite food of the giant panda?
Answer________
3. This rhyming combo is seafood and steak served as a single course.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Japanese food of rice, often with raw fish wrapped in seaweed.
Answer________
5. Name for oysters cooked with spinach and a seasoned cream sauce.
Answer________
6. What is an “alligator pear”?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This porridge made from boiled cornmeal is popular in the southern U.S.
Answer________
8. German term for deep-fried, breaded veal cutlets.
Answer________
9. What is a “blini.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Neapolitan. 2. Bamboo. 3. Surf and turf. 4. Sushi. 5. Oysters Rockefeller. 6. Avocado. 7. Grits. 8. Wiener Schnitzel. 9. (Russian) pancake.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
