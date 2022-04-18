Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BACK WORDS
Each answer consists of two three-letter words. Each word is the other word spelled backward. Clues are given. (e.g., Uncooked; combat. Answer: Raw, war.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A brief sleep; a container.
Answer________
2. Chatter; a container.
Answer________
3. The highest point; a container.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Angry; a river barrier.
Answer________
5. A cutting tool; a past tense of “be.”
Answer________
6. Supreme being; a pet.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. It disappears when you stand up; a friend.
Answer________
8. A fastener; bite.
Answer________
9. A number; the goal.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Nap, pan. 2. Gab, bag. 3. Top, pot. 4. Mad, dam. 5. Saw, was. 6. God, dog. 7. Lap, pal. 8. Pin, nip. 9. Ten, net.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
