Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALLITERATIVE NAMES
The answers are alliterative names such as Chuck E. Cheese and LifeLock. (e.g., An American consumer electronics retailer. Answer: Best Buy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. His nephews are Huey, Dewey and Louie.
Answer________
2. “The pause that refreshes.”
Answer________
3. The alter ego of Spider-Man.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The mascot of The Walt Disney Company.
Answer________
5. This U.S. doughnut company and coffeehouse avoided bankruptcy in 2005.
Answer________
6. Her civilian identity is Diana Prince.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This company supports online money transfers.
Answer________
8. He resides in the underwater city of Bikini Bottom.
Answer________
9. A multinational coffee and doughnut company.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Donald Duck. 2. Coca-Cola. 3. Peter Parker. 4. Mickey Mouse. 5. Krispy Kreme. 6. Wonder Woman. 7. PayPal. 8. SpongeBob SquarePants. 9. Dunkin’ Donuts.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd. © 2021 Ken Fisher
