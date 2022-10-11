Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NICKNAMES
Identify the person known by the nickname. (e.g., "The Chairman of the Board." Answer: Frank Sinatra.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "The Little Tramp"
Answer________
2. "The Sultan of Swat"
Answer________
3. "The Bard of Avon"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "The Swedish Nightingale"
Answer________
5. "The Wizard of Menlo Park"
Answer________
6. "Tricky Dicky"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "The Scourge of God"
Answer________
8. "The Little Sparrow"
Answer________
9. "The Greatest"
Answer________
answers: 1. Charlie Chaplin. 2. Babe Ruth (George Herman Ruth). 3. William Shakespeare. 4. Jenny Lind. 5. Thomas Edison. 6. Richard Nixon. 7. Attila the Hun. 8. Edith Piaf. 9. Muhammad Ali.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
