Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS ARTISTS
Identify the artist by samples of his work. (e.g., "Woman With a Hat," "Joy of Life," "La Danse." Answer: Henri Matisse.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Sunflowers," "The Starry Night," "The Potato Eaters"
Answer________
2. "Guernica," "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon"
Answer________
3. "The Last Supper," "Mona Lisa"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "La Pieta," "David," "Moses"
Answer________
5. "Water Lilies," "Poplars," "Haystacks"
Answer________
6. "Campbell's Soup Cans," "Chelsea Girls"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "The Persistence of Memory," "Galatea of the Spheres"
Answer________
8. "The Night Watch," "Bathsheba at Her Bath"
Answer________
9. "The Deep," "No. 5, 1948," "Autumn Rhythm"
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Vincent van Gogh. 2. Pablo Picasso. 3. Leonardo da Vinci. 4. Michelangelo. 5. Claude Monet. 6. Andy Warhol. 7. Salvador Dali. 8. Rembrandt. 9. Jackson Pollock.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
