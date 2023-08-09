Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POETRY
Complete the line of poetry, then identify the poem. (e.g., “Do I dare to eat a ___?” Answer: Peach, “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Should auld acquaintance be ____.”
2. “A wink of his eye and a twist of his ____.”
3. “But there is no joy in Mudville — mighty Casey has struck ____.”
4. “Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and ____.”
5. “Two roads diverged in a yellow ____.”
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “I shall but love you better after ____.”
7. “The Owl looked up to the stars above, And sang to a small ____.”
8. “Listen, my children, and you shall ____.”
9. “All in the valley of Death, Rode the six ____.”
10. “Rage, rage against the dying of the ____.”
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “If you can talk with crowds and keep your ____.”
12. “I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my ____.”
13. “And then my heart with pleasure fills, And dances with the ____.”
14. “Take up our quarrel with the ___.”
15. “Look on my works, ye Mighty, and ____!”
ANSWERS: 1. Forgot: “Auld Lang Syne.” 2. Head: “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” 3. Out: “Casey at the Bat.” 4. Weary: “The Raven.” 5. Wood: “The Road Not Taken.” 6. Death: “How Do I Love Thee?” (Sonnet 43). 7. Guitar: “The Owl and the Pussy-Cat.” 8. Hear: “Paul Revere’s Ride.” 9. Hundred: “The Charge of the Light Brigade.” 10. Light: “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.” 11. Virtue: “If.” 12. Soul: “Invictus.” 13. Daffodils: “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud.” 14. Foe: “In Flanders Fields.” 15. Despair: “Ozymandias.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
