Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: Common phrases
Complete the phrase. Other similar words are acceptable. (e.g., You scratch my back, ... Answer: And I'll scratch yours.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Actions speak ...
Answer________
2. You made your bed, now ...
Answer________
3. Why close the barn door ...
Answer________
4. What's good for the goose ...
Answer________
5. We'll cross that bridge ...
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. We're going to burn ...
Answer________
7. Birds of a feather ...
Answer________
8. Waiting for the other ...
Answer________
9. Trying to put a square peg ...
Answer________
10. That's just like the pot ...
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. All dressed up and ...
Answer________
12. Couldn't fight his way ...
Answer________
13. If you're going to talk the talk, ...
Answer________
14. More honored in the breach ...
Answer________
15. Running around like a chicken ...
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Louder than words. 2. You're going to have to lie in it. 3. After the horse is gone? 4. Is good for the gander. 5. When we come to it. 6. The midnight oil. 7. Flock together. 8. Shoe to drop. 9. In a round hole. 10. Calling the kettle black. 11. Nowhere to go. 12. Out of a wet paper bag. 13. You better walk the walk. 14. Than in the observance. 15. With its head cut off.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
