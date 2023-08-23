Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BIBLICAL CHARACTERS

Use the nickname or clue to identify the biblical character. (e.g., “The Mother of All People.” Answer: Eve.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. His strength was in his hair.

2. He was the first murderer.

3. “The Fallen Angel.”

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “The Wise King.”

5. “The Doubter.”

6. “The Betrayer.”

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “Father of Many Nations.”

8. “The Lamb of God.”

9. He was known for his patience.

ANSWERS: 1. Samson. 2. Cain. 3. Lucifer. 4. Solomon. 5. Thomas. 6. Judas. 7. Abraham (Abram). 8. Jesus. 9. Job.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

