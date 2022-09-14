Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: LOST IN 2021

Identify the person who died in 2021. (e.g., South African bishop known for being an anti-apartheid activist. Answer: Desmond Tutu.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This “The Sound of Music” star passed away at 91.

Answer________

2. Long-time host of a CNN interview show who hosted over 50,000 guests.

Answer________

3. He was best known for his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This first Black U.S. secretary of state died at age 84.

Answer________

5. Singer known for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling.”

Answer________

6. Canadian “Saturday Night Live” comedian who died at 61.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. NFL icon who coached the Oakland Raiders to their 1977 Super Bowl win.

Answer________

8. Said to have “reinvented the American musical,” he wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy.”

Answer________

9. “Lucky old broad” who died weeks away from her 100th birthday.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Christopher Plummer. 2. Larry King. 3. Ed Asner. 4. Colin Powell. 5. B.J. Thomas. 6. Norm Macdonald. 7. John Madden. 8. Stephen Sondheim. 9. Betty White.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

