Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LOST IN 2021
Identify the person who died in 2021. (e.g., South African bishop known for being an anti-apartheid activist. Answer: Desmond Tutu.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This “The Sound of Music” star passed away at 91.
Answer________
2. Long-time host of a CNN interview show who hosted over 50,000 guests.
Answer________
3. He was best known for his role as Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This first Black U.S. secretary of state died at age 84.
Answer________
5. Singer known for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” and “Hooked on a Feeling.”
Answer________
6. Canadian “Saturday Night Live” comedian who died at 61.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. NFL icon who coached the Oakland Raiders to their 1977 Super Bowl win.
Answer________
8. Said to have “reinvented the American musical,” he wrote the lyrics for “West Side Story” and “Gypsy.”
Answer________
9. “Lucky old broad” who died weeks away from her 100th birthday.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Christopher Plummer. 2. Larry King. 3. Ed Asner. 4. Colin Powell. 5. B.J. Thomas. 6. Norm Macdonald. 7. John Madden. 8. Stephen Sondheim. 9. Betty White.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
