ACROSS

1 Double agents

6 Opera by Puccini

11 Condition

16 Outmoded

21 Artificial waterway

22 Brother of Moses

23 Anklebone

24 Stand out

25 Texas player

26 Monarch's precious stones (2 wds.)

28 Jumped

29 Itinerary (Abbr.)

30 Pan for stir-frying

32 Prevaricator

33 Fissure

35 __ de Janeiro

36 Ranch

38 Flat-topped hill

41 Redact

43 Native of (Suff.)

44 Kind of sprout

45 Obvious

48 Antelope

50 Old coin of France

52 Sour

55 Essence

57 "...__ I saw Elba"

58 Weasel relative

62 Fleming the writer

63 Therefore

65 Favorite

67 Possess

69 Not very smart

70 Clear (of)

71 Female rabbit

72 Festive drink

74 Look after

76 Gaelic

77 Clapton or Idle

79 Pester

81 Reception room

83 Hold off

85 Wicked

86 Until now (2 wds.)

88 Hearsay

90 Gratuity

92 Restaurant workers

94 Kermit, e.g.

96 Name for a bystander

97 Food fish

99 Chagall or Anthony

100 Family member

103 Liquor

105 Stingy

107 Make new, as a house

110 Golf standard

111 Reedy

113 Costly fur

115 Sawbones

117 Ripple

118 God of war

120 Succulent plant

122 Payable

123 Dead lang.

125 Tried for office

126 French dance

128 Roll

130 Opening

132 Flowing garment

133 __ and tonic

134 Lab compound

135 Steal from

137 Vetch

139 Almost not at all

141 Certain vote

143 Ripple pattern

145 Scone cousin

147 Tractable

150 Big bird

152 Stream

154 Pharmaceutical

155 Spotted rodent

159 __ __ nutshell

160 Crockery

162 Shine

164 No longer working (Abbr.)

166 Move up and down

167 Spree

169 Offensive

173 Wear away

175 British composer

176 Behaved

177 Russian edict

178 Kind of orange

179 Pester in fun

180 Polish

181 More rational

182 "So __!"

DOWN

1 Kerchief

2 Boiled food

3 Bury

4 Lend an __

5 Sluggish

6 Fastened a certain way

7 Scull

8 Sold-out sign

9 Hooded cloak

10 Comics orphan

11 Completely clean

12 Hem and __

13 Sir Guinness

14 Yanked

15 Curved letters

16 Hit again and again

17 Chopping tool

18 Alarm

19 Red-brown color

20 Rock's __ John

27 Green gem

31 Greek letter

34 Charge

37 Garment size (Abbr.)

39 Kind of lily

40 Black cuckoo

42 Cocoyam

44 Montana city

46 Competed

47 Recipe meas.

49 Salamander

51 Male swan

52 Buenos __

53 "The Purple Rose of __"

54 Apathetic

56 Mood

59 Soup up

60 Composition

61 Marsh plants

64 Wheel with teeth

66 Bauble

68 Modern

69 Detestation

73 TV's "__ Smart"

75 Seize

78 Complain

80 Sticky substance

81 Concentrate

82 Nouveau __

84 Ruler of times past

87 Diana or Betsy

89 Damage

91 "The Raven" poet

93 Witches' concoction

95 Israel's __ Heights

98 Pop

100 Room

101 "__ Bulba"

102 Zippo

104 In a huff

105 Anti-slip device

106 Marco __

108 Benefit

109 Goodman the clarinetist

112 Unruly crowd

114 Annoy

116 Kale

119 Mise-en- __

121 Money in France and Italy

124 Timber tree

127 Parseghian of football

129 Film __

131 Butter serving

132 Raise

136 Group of soldiers

138 Scarlet

140 Ribbed fabric

142 Slangy affirmative

143 City in Germany

144 Annexes

146 Salon gadget

147 Place in Asia

148 Old-womanish

149 Japanese comic

151 Golden-touch king

153 Asian plant

156 Over

157 Computer expert

158 White poplar

160 Bill part

161 Wine city in Italy

163 Maori hen

165 Portable shelter

168 Petrol

170 Half-score

171 Certain club member

172 Employ

174 "Go, team!"

