ACROSS
1 Double agents
6 Opera by Puccini
11 Condition
16 Outmoded
21 Artificial waterway
22 Brother of Moses
23 Anklebone
24 Stand out
25 Texas player
26 Monarch's precious stones (2 wds.)
28 Jumped
29 Itinerary (Abbr.)
30 Pan for stir-frying
32 Prevaricator
33 Fissure
35 __ de Janeiro
36 Ranch
38 Flat-topped hill
41 Redact
43 Native of (Suff.)
44 Kind of sprout
45 Obvious
48 Antelope
50 Old coin of France
52 Sour
55 Essence
57 "...__ I saw Elba"
58 Weasel relative
62 Fleming the writer
63 Therefore
65 Favorite
67 Possess
69 Not very smart
70 Clear (of)
71 Female rabbit
72 Festive drink
74 Look after
76 Gaelic
77 Clapton or Idle
79 Pester
81 Reception room
83 Hold off
85 Wicked
86 Until now (2 wds.)
88 Hearsay
90 Gratuity
92 Restaurant workers
94 Kermit, e.g.
96 Name for a bystander
97 Food fish
99 Chagall or Anthony
100 Family member
103 Liquor
105 Stingy
107 Make new, as a house
110 Golf standard
111 Reedy
113 Costly fur
115 Sawbones
117 Ripple
118 God of war
120 Succulent plant
122 Payable
123 Dead lang.
125 Tried for office
126 French dance
128 Roll
130 Opening
132 Flowing garment
133 __ and tonic
134 Lab compound
135 Steal from
137 Vetch
139 Almost not at all
141 Certain vote
143 Ripple pattern
145 Scone cousin
147 Tractable
150 Big bird
152 Stream
154 Pharmaceutical
155 Spotted rodent
159 __ __ nutshell
160 Crockery
162 Shine
164 No longer working (Abbr.)
166 Move up and down
167 Spree
169 Offensive
173 Wear away
175 British composer
176 Behaved
177 Russian edict
178 Kind of orange
179 Pester in fun
180 Polish
181 More rational
182 "So __!"
DOWN
1 Kerchief
2 Boiled food
3 Bury
4 Lend an __
5 Sluggish
6 Fastened a certain way
7 Scull
8 Sold-out sign
9 Hooded cloak
10 Comics orphan
11 Completely clean
12 Hem and __
13 Sir Guinness
14 Yanked
15 Curved letters
16 Hit again and again
17 Chopping tool
18 Alarm
19 Red-brown color
20 Rock's __ John
27 Green gem
31 Greek letter
34 Charge
37 Garment size (Abbr.)
39 Kind of lily
40 Black cuckoo
42 Cocoyam
44 Montana city
46 Competed
47 Recipe meas.
49 Salamander
51 Male swan
52 Buenos __
53 "The Purple Rose of __"
54 Apathetic
56 Mood
59 Soup up
60 Composition
61 Marsh plants
64 Wheel with teeth
66 Bauble
68 Modern
69 Detestation
73 TV's "__ Smart"
75 Seize
78 Complain
80 Sticky substance
81 Concentrate
82 Nouveau __
84 Ruler of times past
87 Diana or Betsy
89 Damage
91 "The Raven" poet
93 Witches' concoction
95 Israel's __ Heights
98 Pop
100 Room
101 "__ Bulba"
102 Zippo
104 In a huff
105 Anti-slip device
106 Marco __
108 Benefit
109 Goodman the clarinetist
112 Unruly crowd
114 Annoy
116 Kale
119 Mise-en- __
121 Money in France and Italy
124 Timber tree
127 Parseghian of football
129 Film __
131 Butter serving
132 Raise
136 Group of soldiers
138 Scarlet
140 Ribbed fabric
142 Slangy affirmative
143 City in Germany
144 Annexes
146 Salon gadget
147 Place in Asia
148 Old-womanish
149 Japanese comic
151 Golden-touch king
153 Asian plant
156 Over
157 Computer expert
158 White poplar
160 Bill part
161 Wine city in Italy
163 Maori hen
165 Portable shelter
168 Petrol
170 Half-score
171 Certain club member
172 Employ
174 "Go, team!"
