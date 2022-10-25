Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHO WAS THE FIRST PERSON TO ...?
(e.g., Be president of the United States? Answer: George Washington.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Walk on the moon?
Answer________
2. Fly solo, nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean?
Answer________
3. Stand atop Mount Everest?
Answer________
4. Fly solo around the world?
Answer________
5. To be assassinated while president of the United States?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Run a sub-4-minute mile?
Answer________
7. Become pope who was from the Americas?
Answer________
8. Sign the Declaration of Independence?
Answer________
9. Build the first practical reflecting telescope?
Answer________
10. Complete a circumnavigation of Earth as captain of a ship?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Travel in space?
Answer________
12. Play in the NFL who was a Native American?
Answer________
13. Be shot and die in the American Revolution?
Answer________
14. To view a microorganism (cell)?
Answer________
15. Circumnavigate Earth single-handed with just one port of call?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Neil Armstrong. 2. Charles Lindbergh. 3. Edmund Hillary (and/or Tenzing Norgay). 4. Wiley Post. 5. Abraham Lincoln. 6. Roger Bannister. 7. Pope Francis. 8. John Hancock. 9. Isaac Newton. 10. Sir Francis Drake. 11. Yuri Gagarin. 12. Jim Thorpe. 13. Crispus Attucks. 14. Robert Hooke. 15. Sir Francis Chichester.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
