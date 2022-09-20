Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BUSINESS ABBREVIATIONS

For what do the letters stand? (e.g., CVS Pharmacy. Answer: Consumer Value Store.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. IBM

Answer________

2. MGM

Answer________

3. Kmart

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. GEICO

Answer________

5. TCBY

Answer________

6. BMW, translated to English

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. QVC

Answer________

8. 3M

Answer________

9. JCPenney

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. International Business Machines. 2. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. 3. Kresge. 4. Government Employees Insurance Company. 5. The Country's Best Yogurt. 6. Bavarian Motor Works. 7. Quality Value Convenience. 8. Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. 9. James Cash.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

