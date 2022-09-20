Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BUSINESS ABBREVIATIONS
For what do the letters stand? (e.g., CVS Pharmacy. Answer: Consumer Value Store.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. IBM
2. MGM
3. Kmart
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. GEICO
5. TCBY
6. BMW, translated to English
PH.D. LEVEL
7. QVC
8. 3M
9. JCPenney
ANSWERS: 1. International Business Machines. 2. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. 3. Kresge. 4. Government Employees Insurance Company. 5. The Country's Best Yogurt. 6. Bavarian Motor Works. 7. Quality Value Convenience. 8. Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing. 9. James Cash.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
