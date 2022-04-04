Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CITIES ON LAKES

On what lake is the city located? (e.g., Geneva, Switzerland. Answer: Lake Geneva.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Chicago, Illinois

Answer________

2. Rochester, New York

Answer________

3. Cleveland, Ohio

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Burlington, Vermont

Answer________

5. Duluth, Minnesota

Answer________

6. Aswan, Egypt

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Kampala, Uganda

Answer________

8. Mackinac Island, Michigan

Answer________

9. Geneva, New York

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Lake Michigan. 2. Lake Ontario. 3. Lake Erie. 4. Lake Champlain. 5. Lake Superior. 6. Lake Nasser. 7. Lake Victoria. 8. Lake Huron. 9. Seneca Lake.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

