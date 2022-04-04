Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CITIES ON LAKES
On what lake is the city located? (e.g., Geneva, Switzerland. Answer: Lake Geneva.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Chicago, Illinois
Answer________
2. Rochester, New York
Answer________
3. Cleveland, Ohio
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Burlington, Vermont
Answer________
5. Duluth, Minnesota
Answer________
6. Aswan, Egypt
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Kampala, Uganda
Answer________
8. Mackinac Island, Michigan
Answer________
9. Geneva, New York
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lake Michigan. 2. Lake Ontario. 3. Lake Erie. 4. Lake Champlain. 5. Lake Superior. 6. Lake Nasser. 7. Lake Victoria. 8. Lake Huron. 9. Seneca Lake.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
