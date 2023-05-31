Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CAT
Each answer is a single word that starts with “cat.” (e.g., A member of a division of the Christian church. Answer: Catholic.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A position on a baseball team.
Answer________
2. Cows and bulls, for example.
Answer________
3. A large and important church.
Answer________
4. A hidden problem in something that seems to be good.
Answer________
5. To provide food and drinks at an event.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. A division within a system of classification.
Answer________
7. An event causing great loss and misfortune.
Answer________
8. A large weapon used in the past for firing heavy stones.
Answer________
9. Something that speeds up a change.
Answer________
10. A pamphlet or book that contains a list of items with descriptive details.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. A violent rush of water over a precipice.
Answer________
12. A hollow, flexible tube for insertion into a body cavity.
Answer________
13. A flowering spike on trees such as the willow and hazel.
Answer________
14. A purification that brings about a release from tension.
Answer________
15. An expression used repeatedly to represent an idea or point of view.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Catcher. 2. Cattle. 3. Cathedral. 4. Catch. 5. Cater. 6. Category. 7. Catastrophe. 8. Catapult. 9. Catalyst. 10. Catalog. 11. Cataract. 12. Catheter. 13. Catkin. 14. Catharsis. 15. Catchphrase (catchword).
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.