Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MAMMALS

(e.g., The two most common mammals used as pets. Answer: Cats and dogs.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The most popular mammal used in American sporting events.

Answer________

2. The only mammal that can fly.

Answer________

3. The mammal that lives the longest.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. What is the scientific name for the one-humped camel?

Answer________

5. The distinctive characteristic of these mammals is that the young are carried in a pouch.

Answer________

6. What type of mammal is Napoleon and Snowball in the novel “Animal Farm”?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Its name means “little armored ones” in Spanish.

Answer________

8. These arboreal mammals are noted for their slowness of movement.

Answer________

9. What type of mammal was Dolly, the first to be cloned from an adult cell?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Horses. 2. Bats. 3. Whale. 4. Dromedary. 5. Marsupials. 6. Pig. 7. Armadillo. 8. Sloth. 9. Sheep.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you