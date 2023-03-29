Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MAMMALS
(e.g., The two most common mammals used as pets. Answer: Cats and dogs.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The most popular mammal used in American sporting events.
Answer________
2. The only mammal that can fly.
Answer________
3. The mammal that lives the longest.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What is the scientific name for the one-humped camel?
Answer________
5. The distinctive characteristic of these mammals is that the young are carried in a pouch.
Answer________
6. What type of mammal is Napoleon and Snowball in the novel “Animal Farm”?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Its name means “little armored ones” in Spanish.
Answer________
8. These arboreal mammals are noted for their slowness of movement.
Answer________
9. What type of mammal was Dolly, the first to be cloned from an adult cell?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Horses. 2. Bats. 3. Whale. 4. Dromedary. 5. Marsupials. 6. Pig. 7. Armadillo. 8. Sloth. 9. Sheep.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
