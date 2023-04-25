Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FICTIONAL PLACES ON TV
Identify the TV show that is the source of the fictional location. (e.g., Gotham City. Answer: "Batman.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Hooterville
Answer________
2. Mayberry, North Carolina
Answer________
3. Bikini Bottom
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Central Perk
Answer________
5. Springfield
Answer________
6. Cabot Cove, Maine
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Townsville
Answer________
8. Quahog, Rhode Island
Answer________
9. Angel Grove
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "Petticoat Junction" and "Green Acres." 2. "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Mayberry R.F.D." 3. "SpongeBob SquarePants." 4. "Friends." 5. "The Simpsons" (also "Guiding Light"). 6. "Murder, She Wrote." 7. "The Powerpuff Girls." 8. "Family Guy." 9. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
