Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FICTIONAL PLACES ON TV

Identify the TV show that is the source of the fictional location. (e.g., Gotham City. Answer: "Batman.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Hooterville

Answer________

2. Mayberry, North Carolina

Answer________

3. Bikini Bottom

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Central Perk

Answer________

5. Springfield

Answer________

6. Cabot Cove, Maine

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Townsville

Answer________

8. Quahog, Rhode Island

Answer________

9. Angel Grove

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. "Petticoat Junction" and "Green Acres." 2. "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Mayberry R.F.D." 3. "SpongeBob SquarePants." 4. "Friends." 5. "The Simpsons" (also "Guiding Light"). 6. "Murder, She Wrote." 7. "The Powerpuff Girls." 8. "Family Guy." 9. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you