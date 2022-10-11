ACROSS

1 Unkempt

6 Burns the surface of

11 Eateries

16 __ -case scenario

21 Audibly

22 Pipe or barrel

23 Like a gymnast

24 One of the Muses

25 Functions

26 Very old indeed

28 Li'l __

29 Spring

30 Molt

31 Olla

32 Word with oil or scooter

34 Acquire

35 Greek goddess

37 Succor

38 Peddles

40 Spinning plaything

41 Dutch city

42 Cougar

44 Sharp cry

46 Peruse

49 Scarves

52 Place in New Mexico

53 In medias __

55 Turning point

59 Supply

60 Gone by

61 Char

64 Reach a high point

65 Big top

66 "Gee whiz!"

67 Attention

68 Color

70 Genealogy diagram

71 British rule over India

72 Settled

73 A primary pigment

74 Entice

76 Notable time

77 With awareness

79 Distress call

80 Swindle

82 Pressed

84 A fossil fuel

85 Opening for a token

86 Arm bone

87 Funny guy

88 Fight against

90 Detest

91 Rule (Abbr.)

92 More succulent

95 Big bird

96 Fungus of rye

98 Hazard to ships

100 Farm building

101 For

102 Ventilates

104 Go off course

105 Fastened

106 "Arsenic and Old __"

107 Liquid measure

108 Escargot

110 Amiable

112 Candle cord

113 Proportion

114 Indigenous Mexican

116 Excavated

117 Lean into a turn

118 ABA member

119 City dirt

121 Harass

124 Bird enclosure

125 Upperclassmen (Abbr.)

128 Stewart or Serling

130 Long gun

131 __ choy

132 Man from Odense

136 Rotating machine part

137 Italian city

139 Pester

140 Duration

141 Veto

142 Town in Maine

144 Motivate

147 Stone that sparks

149 Honored with a party

150 Malediction

151 Troubled

152 Stair part

153 Lets loose

154 Direct

155 Dapper

156 Musical drama

DOWN

1 Soft, wet land

2 Marry on the sly

3 __ plexus

4 Take legal action

5 Lengths (Abbr.)

6 Loren or Petrillo

7 Goofed

8 Elderly

9 Cheer for the team

10 Hidden marksmen

11 Bovines

12 In the past

13 Unyielding

14 George or T.S.

15 Zone

16 Sport

17 Spherical body

18 Kitchen appliance

19 Horse

20 Layered cake

27 Food fish

30 Snead and Spade

33 Oil cartel acronym

36 On the left, on a ship

38 Go __ -free

39 Young cod

43 Amerindian

44 Cummerbund

45 That woman

47 Curved path

48 Gossip

49 Per aspera ad __

50 Pilfer

51 Based on little evidence

52 Chore

54 Preliminary plan

56 Good luck

57 French department

58 Place

60 Racehorse

61 Ocean

62 Criticized harshly

63 Drone

66 Place for peanuts?

67 Frenzy

69 Lover of fine food

72 Trite

73 Ducklike bird

74 Chinese dynasty

75 Educate

78 Decompose

79 Wood strip

81 Musical symbol

83 Hobbit hater

85 Displayed

88 Cruel fellow

89 __ acid

92 Card in a deck

93 Tennessee __ Ford

94 Revolving part

97 Joke

99 Pickled fish

100 Support

103 Perches

105 Woods of golf

106 Wrinkle

107 Handled roughly

109 A zodiac sign

111 Gist

112 Conduct

113 Disreputable paper

115 Heart

117 Man from Antwerp

118 Pool

120 Refreshing drinks

122 Penitent one

123 "__ __ first you don't succeed..."

124 Farce

125 Jeer

126 Harder to get

127 Struck

129 Edible "sinker"

131 French composer

133 Cordial flavoring

134 Forty- __

135 Additional

137 Mt. Olympus denizens

138 Land measure

140 Lean

143 Born (Fr.)

145 Wind dir.

146 By way of

147 To and __

148 Cup's edge

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you