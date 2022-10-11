ACROSS
1 Unkempt
6 Burns the surface of
11 Eateries
16 __ -case scenario
21 Audibly
22 Pipe or barrel
23 Like a gymnast
24 One of the Muses
25 Functions
26 Very old indeed
28 Li'l __
29 Spring
30 Molt
31 Olla
32 Word with oil or scooter
34 Acquire
35 Greek goddess
37 Succor
38 Peddles
40 Spinning plaything
41 Dutch city
42 Cougar
44 Sharp cry
46 Peruse
49 Scarves
52 Place in New Mexico
53 In medias __
55 Turning point
59 Supply
60 Gone by
61 Char
64 Reach a high point
65 Big top
66 "Gee whiz!"
67 Attention
68 Color
70 Genealogy diagram
71 British rule over India
72 Settled
73 A primary pigment
74 Entice
76 Notable time
77 With awareness
79 Distress call
80 Swindle
82 Pressed
84 A fossil fuel
85 Opening for a token
86 Arm bone
87 Funny guy
88 Fight against
90 Detest
91 Rule (Abbr.)
92 More succulent
95 Big bird
96 Fungus of rye
98 Hazard to ships
100 Farm building
101 For
102 Ventilates
104 Go off course
105 Fastened
106 "Arsenic and Old __"
107 Liquid measure
108 Escargot
110 Amiable
112 Candle cord
113 Proportion
114 Indigenous Mexican
116 Excavated
117 Lean into a turn
118 ABA member
119 City dirt
121 Harass
124 Bird enclosure
125 Upperclassmen (Abbr.)
128 Stewart or Serling
130 Long gun
131 __ choy
132 Man from Odense
136 Rotating machine part
137 Italian city
139 Pester
140 Duration
141 Veto
142 Town in Maine
144 Motivate
147 Stone that sparks
149 Honored with a party
150 Malediction
151 Troubled
152 Stair part
153 Lets loose
154 Direct
155 Dapper
156 Musical drama
DOWN
1 Soft, wet land
2 Marry on the sly
3 __ plexus
4 Take legal action
5 Lengths (Abbr.)
6 Loren or Petrillo
7 Goofed
8 Elderly
9 Cheer for the team
10 Hidden marksmen
11 Bovines
12 In the past
13 Unyielding
14 George or T.S.
15 Zone
16 Sport
17 Spherical body
18 Kitchen appliance
19 Horse
20 Layered cake
27 Food fish
30 Snead and Spade
33 Oil cartel acronym
36 On the left, on a ship
38 Go __ -free
39 Young cod
43 Amerindian
44 Cummerbund
45 That woman
47 Curved path
48 Gossip
49 Per aspera ad __
50 Pilfer
51 Based on little evidence
52 Chore
54 Preliminary plan
56 Good luck
57 French department
58 Place
60 Racehorse
61 Ocean
62 Criticized harshly
63 Drone
66 Place for peanuts?
67 Frenzy
69 Lover of fine food
72 Trite
73 Ducklike bird
74 Chinese dynasty
75 Educate
78 Decompose
79 Wood strip
81 Musical symbol
83 Hobbit hater
85 Displayed
88 Cruel fellow
89 __ acid
92 Card in a deck
93 Tennessee __ Ford
94 Revolving part
97 Joke
99 Pickled fish
100 Support
103 Perches
105 Woods of golf
106 Wrinkle
107 Handled roughly
109 A zodiac sign
111 Gist
112 Conduct
113 Disreputable paper
115 Heart
117 Man from Antwerp
118 Pool
120 Refreshing drinks
122 Penitent one
123 "__ __ first you don't succeed..."
124 Farce
125 Jeer
126 Harder to get
127 Struck
129 Edible "sinker"
131 French composer
133 Cordial flavoring
134 Forty- __
135 Additional
137 Mt. Olympus denizens
138 Land measure
140 Lean
143 Born (Fr.)
145 Wind dir.
146 By way of
147 To and __
148 Cup's edge
