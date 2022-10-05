Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 5 LETTERS, 1 VOWEL
Each answer is a five-letter word with one vowel in the middle. (e.g., A common garment for a woman. Answer: Dress.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The type of fish featured in the film “Jaws.”
Answer________
2. A poker hand consisting of five cards of the same suit.
Answer________
3. The rear of a ship or harsh in manner.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Not stale or spoiled.
Answer________
5. A container for storage or part of your body.
Answer________
6. A low, guttural, menacing sound made by a dog.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Snow that is starting to melt.
Answer________
8. Emmett Kelly was a famous one.
Answer________
9. A general tendency or course of events.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Shark. 2. Flush. 3. Stern. 4. Fresh. 5. Chest. 6. Growl. 7. Slush. 8. Clown. 9. Trend.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.