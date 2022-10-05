Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: 5 LETTERS, 1 VOWEL

Each answer is a five-letter word with one vowel in the middle. (e.g., A common garment for a woman. Answer: Dress.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The type of fish featured in the film “Jaws.”

Answer________

2. A poker hand consisting of five cards of the same suit.

Answer________

3. The rear of a ship or harsh in manner.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Not stale or spoiled.

Answer________

5. A container for storage or part of your body.

Answer________

6. A low, guttural, menacing sound made by a dog.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Snow that is starting to melt.

Answer________

8. Emmett Kelly was a famous one.

Answer________

9. A general tendency or course of events.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Shark. 2. Flush. 3. Stern. 4. Fresh. 5. Chest. 6. Growl. 7. Slush. 8. Clown. 9. Trend.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

