Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT’S ON THE MENU?
What term on a menu is used to describe the items? (e.g., A small appetizer not ordered but offered as a complement. Answer: Amuse-bouche.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Topped with ice cream.
Answer________
2. With or in butter.
Answer________
3. Made with or in cheese.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Contains milk.
Answer________
5. The diner selects and pays for each item individually.
Answer________
6. A full meal, often with dessert, for a set price.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Served in a cream sauce with mushrooms and peppers.
Answer________
8. Served in a savory broth. (Usually seafood.)
Answer________
9. A dish of chicken cooked in red wine with onions and mushrooms.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. A la mode. 2. Au beurre. 3. Au fromage. 4. Au lait. 5. A la carte. 6. Prix fixe. 7. A la king. 8. A la nage. 9. Coq au vin.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
