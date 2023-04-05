Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHAT’S ON THE MENU?

What term on a menu is used to describe the items? (e.g., A small appetizer not ordered but offered as a complement. Answer: Amuse-bouche.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Topped with ice cream.

Answer________

2. With or in butter.

Answer________

3. Made with or in cheese.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Contains milk.

Answer________

5. The diner selects and pays for each item individually.

Answer________

6. A full meal, often with dessert, for a set price.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Served in a cream sauce with mushrooms and peppers.

Answer________

8. Served in a savory broth. (Usually seafood.)

Answer________

9. A dish of chicken cooked in red wine with onions and mushrooms.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. A la mode. 2. Au beurre. 3. Au fromage. 4. Au lait. 5. A la carte. 6. Prix fixe. 7. A la king. 8. A la nage. 9. Coq au vin.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you