Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BEAUTY
(e.g., _____ before beauty. Answer: Age.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Beauty is described as being how deep?
Answer________
2. This book about a horse is an all-time bestseller.
Answer________
3. She could only be awakened by a prince’s kiss.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Kevin Spacey and Annette Bening star in this 1999 film.
Answer________
5. A store where hairdressing, facials and manicures are done.
Answer________
6. John Keats wrote, “A thing of beauty is _____.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The French title is “La Belle et la Bete.”
Answer________
8. Joan Collins: “The problem with beauty is that it’s like being born rich and getting ____.”
Answer________
9. What poetic words precede, “That is all ye know on earth, and all ye need to know”?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Skin deep. 2. “Black Beauty.” 3. Sleeping Beauty. 4. “American Beauty.” 5. Beauty parlor (salon). 6. A joy for ever. 7. “Beauty and the Beast.” 8. Poorer. 9. “Beauty is truth, truth beauty.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
